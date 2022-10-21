LAKE LURE — On Oct. 11, 2022, Michael T. McNamara, loving husband and father, passed away at 75.
Michael was born in Garden City, NY. He graduated from The College of the Holy Cross, where he received the Norton Company Sword for outstanding leadership in the NROTC Unit and the Outstanding Navy Leadership Award. He trained at the U.S. Navy Nuclear Power School in Bainbridge, MD and served his country as a nuclear submarine officer.
After graduating from the University of Vermont’s Medical School and completing his residency at University of Florida Tampa, he began his medical career as an OB/GYN in Lakeland, FL. There he met and married the love of his life, Melanie, in 1983. He began practicing in High Point, NC in 1988 and served the community as a physician for 30 years and the Director of Women’s Health Services at the Guilford County Health Department of High Point for 22 years. Throughout his career Michael delivered over 6,000 babies and was a champion for the underserved. For his dedication to providing healthcare for all, he was awarded the humanitarian of High Point in 2001.
Michael is preceded in death by his parents William and Mary and siblings Billy and Maureen. He is survived by his wife Melanie, children Eric and Andrea, and sister Melanie.
To celebrate his life, a service will be held at 12:30 on Nov. 13, 2022 at Fairfield Mountains Chapel in Lake Lure, NC.
