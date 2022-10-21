HPTNWS- 10-22-22 MCNAMARA, MICHAEL.jpg

LAKE LURE — On Oct. 11, 2022, Michael T. McNamara, loving husband and father, passed away at 75.

Michael was born in Garden City, NY. He graduated from The College of the Holy Cross, where he received the Norton Company Sword for outstanding leadership in the NROTC Unit and the Outstanding Navy Leadership Award. He trained at the U.S. Navy Nuclear Power School in Bainbridge, MD and served his country as a nuclear submarine officer.

