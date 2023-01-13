GREENSBORO — Michael Ray Smith, 68, of Greensboro, North Carolina, died at home on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Born on Feb. 8, 1954, Michael was one of five sons of the late James Charles Smith and the late Lorene Rose Smith. Surviving Michael are brothers, Alan Dale Smith (Robin) and Rodney Brian Smith (Jodi); and nephews, Matthew Brennon Smith-Hepler and Rodney Brian Smith Jr.

