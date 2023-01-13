GREENSBORO — Michael Ray Smith, 68, of Greensboro, North Carolina, died at home on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Born on Feb. 8, 1954, Michael was one of five sons of the late James Charles Smith and the late Lorene Rose Smith. Surviving Michael are brothers, Alan Dale Smith (Robin) and Rodney Brian Smith (Jodi); and nephews, Matthew Brennon Smith-Hepler and Rodney Brian Smith Jr.
In addition to his parents, Michael was predeceased by brothers, James Charles Smith Jr. and Mark James Smith.
Michael attended the Bachelor of Applied Music programs at both Greensboro College and the University of North Carolina – Greensboro. He was an accomplished bassoon, tenor saxophone and piano player, performing on the bassoon with the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra from 1974 to 1979.
Michael was a connoisseur of fine wines and food. He began his career at Madison’s Restaurant, Greensboro, NC, in 1983 as General Manager. Throughout his career, Michael worked as a Chef, Executive Chef, Beverage Manager and Restaurant Manager for several Triad restaurants, including the Holiday Inn – Market Square, High Point, NC, Radisson-Marque Hotel, Winston-Salem, NC, The Atrium Café, High Point, NC, Mark’s on Westover, Greensboro, NC, B. Christopher’s Restaurant, Burlington, NC, and Mark’s on Dolly Madison, Greensboro, NC.
Michael spoke fluent French and had visited Paris, France several times. Michael was well-studied and well versed in Music history, French History and World history.
In retirement, Michael frequented Hops Burger Bar on Spring Garden Street, Greensboro, NC, a favorite bar and grill just one block from his home. A gathering to remember and honor Michael will be held Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 3 until 5 p.m. at Hops Burger Bar, 2419 Spring Garden Street, Greensboro, North Carolina. All are welcome to stop by and share their memories.
All who knew Michael will miss his kind heart, intelligent conversation and witty sense of humor. He was a kind soul and well loved.
