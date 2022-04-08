LEXINGTON — Mr. Michael Neal Allen, 55, resident of Lexington, died April 6, 2022 at Hinkle Hospice House.
He was born March 10, 1967 in High Point, NC, a son to Linwood and Shirley Thompson Allen. As a resident of this area all his life, he graduated from Southern Guilford High School in 1986 and attended Welcome Home Church where he was a deacon and gospel singer. He also enjoyed fishing and building wind chimes. Michael fought a courageous battle with cancer since 2014. It only took his body; however, God has his soul.
In 2018, he married Shirley Carman-Allen who survives of the residence. Also surviving is his step-son, Larry Smith of Lexington; father, Linwood Allen of Archdale; mother, Shirley Browning (Gene) of High Point; brothers, Ronald Browning (Tina) and Donald Browning (Wendy) both of High Point; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and numerous cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale with Pastor Richard Stegall officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way Lexington, NC 27292. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
