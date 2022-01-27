HIGH POINT — Michael Morrison Sr. 57, of high point, NC; passed away on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Hospice Home in High point. He was born August 26, 1964, in Hamlet, NC, the son of the late Robert Ellison and Mary Helen Morrison. Michael was employed with the furniture industry for several years. In his leisure he enjoyed listening to old music, playing cards, dominoes and talking junk/smack.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Morrison; three children and mother of his children, Theresa Barthell.
He is survived by three sons, Michael Morrison Jr. of High point, Miles Barthell of Winston Salem, and Jabari Barthell of Greensboro; daughter, Ayanna Barthell of High Point; five grandchildren, Jamere Morrison, Mason Morrison, King
Barthell-Commander, Kysen Smith, Kaylee Morrison; brother, Robert Morrison of Greensboro; and sister, Pamela Morrison of High Point.
A funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 29 at the Chapel of Johnson and Sons Funeral Home, 206 Fourth St., High Point. Interment will follow at Guilford Memorial Park.
