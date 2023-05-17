HIGH POINT — Michael "Mike" Whitney Salter, 65, of High Point passed away on the evening of Tuesday, May 16, 2023, surrounded by family after succumbing to a stroke and severe brain trauma. He was preceded in death by his father, Hal Salter. Mike leaves behind his wife Cindy Salter, and his four daughters Candace (Alan) Gatewood, Whitney (Daniel) Bayer, Rachel (Nick) Brody, and Elyse (Joshua) Stevenson. He is also survived by his mother, Betty Salter-Doyle, and his brother, Chris (BJ) Salter, as well as many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.
Mike and Cindy met while attending Wingate College, where they were also engaged. They were married for nearly 45 years. He loved their four girls with all his heart and loved being Pop Pop to their grandchildren. Mike partnered with his brother at Rock-Weld Industries Inc., in Greensboro, NC for 36 years. An avid trader, collector and gifted musician, he loved to sing and was a faithful member of the Forest Hills Presbyterian Church Choir for 35 years. He also served his church as an ordained deacon and elder. One of his favorite things was to tell a good joke and make people laugh. He will be missed greatly by those who knew him.
