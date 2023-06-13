THOMASVILLE — Mr. Michael “Mike” Todd Hubbard, 61, a resident of Thomasville, passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023 at his home. He was born on Dec. 18, 1961 in Davidson County to his parents, Opal Hilton Hubbard and John William “Jack” Hubbard Jr.. Mike graduated from Thomasville Senior High where he played football and ran track. After high school, he graduated from Guilford College and then attended Vanderbilt University. Mike was a faithful man who served on mission trips to Sri Lank and Africa. As a church member at Greenwood Baptist Church, he previously taught men’s Sunday School and RA boys. He was an avid fan of the Miami Dolphins and enjoyed spending time outdoors. Mike always had a willingness to help others and truly had a giving heart. He is preceded in death by his parents, Opal Hilton Hubbard and John William “Jack” Hubbard Jr.
Surviving is his son, John Hubbard of Thomasville; three siblings, Carol Hubbard Brown and husband Marvin of Thomasville, Crystal Hubbard Frank and husband Larry of Greenville, SC, and Joe Herman Hubbard of Thomasville; mother of his son, Sarah Sheppard Hubbard and her daughter, Monica Lynn Fuller. Also surviving are his five nephews, Ryan Stewart, Justin Hubbard and wife Kyndal, Joshua Hubbard, L.J. Frank, and Adam Frank; great niece, Lennon Blake Hubbard; great nephew, Nixon Cole Hubbard; and several extended family members and friends.
