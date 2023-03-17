HIGH POINT — Michael Lester Walker, 76, of High Point, passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at his home.
Born August 14, 1946, in Guilford County, he was a son of the late Lester Walker and the late Sadie Pegram. Michael was a US Air Force veteran and worked in the shipping department for the hosiery industry.
He is survived by his son, Robert Lester Walker and wife Clair of High Point; daughter, Michelle Walker of High Point; sister, Beverly Weavil of Kernersville; and four grandchildren.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Floral Garden Park Cemetery with Chris Cecil officiating.
The family will visit with friends from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point prior to the service.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
