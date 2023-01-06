HIGH POINT — Michael L Cox, 65, Passed away peacefully on Friday Dec.30. He was the son of the
late Daryl and Margie Cox. He graduated from Allen Jay High in 1975. He worked for Lewis
Supply for many years and later retired from High Point ABC.
He is survived by a son Alex (Jennifer), 4 grandchildren Joseph (Krista), Hannah (Jordan)
Caldwell, Michael and Matthew. A sister Debbie (Chris) Boyles, a niece and nephew. Also his
lifelong soulmate and former wife Brenda Breeden Bean.
At Michael’s request, no services will be held.
