HIGH POINT – Michael “Mike” Kennard Arey, 72, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.
Mike was born June 10, 1949 in High Point, the son of the late James Milo Arey and Ora Lillie Howard. He graduated from High Point Central High School and attended GTCC. Mike was an active member of Hayworth Wesleyan Church until health would not allow.
Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Susan Davis Arey; a daughter, Shannon Arey Watson, (Randy) of Burlington; a son, Mitch Arey; grandchildren, Emma and Dylan; and a sister, Melba Lynn Reagan (Steve). He was preceded in death by his son, Michael K. Arey Jr.
A Celebration of Mike’s Life will be held Thursday, Jan. 27 at 3 p.m. at the Sechrest Davis Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be immediately after. Memorials may be directed to an animal shelter of your choice or Hayworth Wesleyan Church.
Online condolences may be made at sechrestdavisphillipsavenue.com.
