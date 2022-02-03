TRINITY — Michael James Foye, 62, died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at High Point Medical Center.
He was born May 8, 1959, in Key West, Florida, and was the son of Donald James Foye and the late Eleanor Sees Foye. Prior to his disability retirement, he worked in construction for many years. Michael was a passionate martial artist and loved horses.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a sister, Debra Michelle Maddox.
Michael is survived by his wife of 43 years, Margie Sowers Foye, whom he married on August 17, 1978; daughter, Brandy Hinson (Chad) of Trinity; son, Michael Heath Foye (Halley) of Reidsville; five grandchildren, Chase Fowler, Jackson Foye, CeCe Foye, Brooks Hinson and Bella Foye; father, Donald James Foye of Thomasville; sisters, Josie Alford (fiancé, Doug Kennedy) of Trinity and Melissa Bassett (Jeff) of Winston-Salem; brother, Mark Foye of High Point; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Mike and Justine Huff of Candor, NC and Bernie Harris of Virginia; his dogs, Gidget and Apple Brandy; and his beloved horses, Buckshot and Bullet.
There will be a gathering of family and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on Michael’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Foye family.
