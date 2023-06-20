HIGH POINT — 2/12/55 6/17/23
Michael Eugene Condrey passed away June 17, 2023 surrounded by his children at High Point memorial hospital of complications from pneumonia. The family will have a small memorial at a later date, loved ones will be notified. To see a memory slideshow or leave condolences visit Damien Shell Funeral company website. Michael was born in High Point NC. He is survived by his beloved mother Peggy Condrey, his big brother Jerry Condrey, his two children Jonathon Condrey and Christine Condrey, also his two beloved grandchildren Kamryn McMurry and Colton Condrey. He will be missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. You can rest easy now daddy.
