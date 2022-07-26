HIGH POINT — Michael Douglas Payne, 43, of High Point, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at his home.
Born Dec. 11, 1978, in Guilford County, he was the son of John Douglas Payne and Ruth Jobe Payne both of High Point. Michael was known as a kind and caring individual. He loved his family and was always willing to help them. Michael truly loved his nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, AJ. He attended North Carolina State University and was a member of Zion United Church of Christ. Michael was a landscaper where it put a smile on his face and a song in his heart..
