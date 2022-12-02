GREENSBORO — On July 10, 1983, in Greensboro, NC, God gifted Michael and Rosemary Turner with a beautiful baby boy, Michael David Turner Jr., affectionately known to all that loved him, as Mick. He transitioned on Nov. 26, 2022, at the age of 39. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jim and Margo Worley, Eugene Weldon, and Dorothy Turner; his aunt, Renee’ Worley Thompson; and cousins, Joyce Henard and Mya Wilson.
In 1995, Mick accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior and became a member of Temple Memorial Baptist Church in High Point, NC. Mick attended Guilford County Schools and graduated from T. W. Andrews High School in High Point, NC in 2002. After high school, Mick attended North Carolina A&T State University where he was a member of the football team. He went on to be the assistant head coach of the Triad Chargers.
