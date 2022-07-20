TRINITY — Michael “Mike” Lee Cavin, 74, died Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 7, 1947, in High Point and was the son of the late Joseph James and Pauline Browning Cavin. He was a retired plant supervisor with Gilbarco and also along with his brothers owned and operated Three Way Enterprises Auction for over 40 years. Mike was a member of Poplar Ridge Friends Meeting where he was a member of the Share and Care Class and part of the Quaker Men. He loved his church and family and was known by his daughters and others as “Superman.” He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and simply fixing things.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald Cavin and Derryl Cavin.
Mike is survived by his wife of 55 years, Diane Neal Cavin, whom he married on April 21, 1967; two daughters, Michelle Cavin Craver (Tim) of Sophia and Angela Cavin Marsh (Allen) of Greensboro; three grandsons, Owen Ligon, Nick Craver, and Grayson Craver; one great-grandson, Eli Craver; sister, Brenda Foster of High Point; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service celebrating Mike’s life will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Poplar Ridge Friends Meeting with Pastor Michael Thames officiating. Burial will follow in the Meeting Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. Saturday at the church prior to the service.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on Mike’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to Poplar Ridge Friends Meeting, 3673 Hoover Hill Road, Trinity, NC 27370.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Cavin family.
