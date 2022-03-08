HIGH POINT — Michael “Mike” Brush Hussey, M.D., 85, resident of High Point, died March 6, 2022 at High Point Medical Center.
He was born July 15, 1936 in Mount Vernon, New York, a son to Arthur Dodge and Mary Conover Brush Hussey. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Rebecca Allensworth Hussey (Becky). He attended the University of Virginia where he received his bachelor’s degree, attended medical school, and completed his medical residency. Later he joined the U.S. Navy and served in the Vietnam War. In 1971, he moved to High Point where he practiced Neurosurgery for over 30 years. In 2002, he began volunteering his time with the Community Clinic of High Point. His service to the clinic was instrumental in their mission of providing medical care to the low-income residents of greater High Point. He also loved helping with the clinic’s annual community breakfast, “Puttin’ on the Grits,” and enjoyed his nickname, the “Bacon Master.” He received many awards, including The Humanitarian of the Year Award, The Community Service Award, and The 7 Over 70 Award. Mike also enjoyed visiting the beach, reading, and photography.
Surviving is his wife, Peggy Hoover Hussey of High Point; a son, Michael Brush Hussey Jr. and daughter-in-law Susan of High Point; a daughter, Susan Rebecca Hussey of Madrid, Spain; two grandchildren, Sarah Hussey Simons (Alicia), and Molly Hussey both of High Point; a great-grandson, Lincoln Simons; “adopted” grandchildren, Brooks, George, and Katherine Covington of High Point; and many extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 14, at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in High Point. The family will receive friends following the service in the church parish hall. Memorials may be directed to the Community Clinic of High Point at 779 N. Main St., High Point, NC 27262. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
