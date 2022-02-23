HIGH POINT — Mr. Michael Anthony Davis made his transition from this life to be with the Lord on Feb. 19, 2022 at The Shannon Gray Rehabilitation Center in Jamestown, NC. He was born in Philadelphia, PA on Jan. 7, 1957, a son of the late Ernest Davis and Rosa Johnson Davis Williams. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Lawrence Lee Davis, and a sister, Ernestine D. Rogers.
Fondly called “Mike” by family and friends, he was educated in the public schools of Guilford County and was a graduate of High Point Central High School, Class of 1975. Mike was employed with Patrician Furniture Co. as an upholsterer. He was a sharp dresser, loved his 300 2X Limited Twin Turbo, loved to travel, and loved his grandchildren.
Surviving to cherish precious memories are a son, Michael A. Bethea; a daughter, Tandrea Bostic; a host of grandchildren; a brother, Robert A. Davis; two aunts, Ruth L. Caldwell and Irene P. Smith; an uncle, Pastor Calvin T. Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at 4 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Service Chapel. The family will receive friends at the chapel from 3:30 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the Davis family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com
