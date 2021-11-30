HIGH POINT — Mr. Melvin Wesley Wilson, 83 of High Point passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston Salem.
Melvin was born Jan. 19, 1938 in Burlington, NC, the son of the late Ernest Fox Wilson and Minnie Dillon Wilson. He attended Southern Pilgrim College and served in the US Army. Following his military service, he moved to High Point. While going to school, he worked for Western Electric in Greensboro and then worked for many years with Prudential Insurance and Jefferson Pilot Insurance, retiring after 30 years of service.
Melvin was a member of First Wesleyan Church in High Point, Shady Grove Wesleyan in Colfax and most recently Oak View Baptist Church and was a member of Fred Schuermann’s Sunday School class. He had a passion for sharing the love of Christ and had been on several mission trips to Russia and Croatia with the Clyde Dupin Evangelistic team.
His family was his greatest joy. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Donna Hunt Wilson; daughters, Terri Wilson Payne and Kimberly Wilson Hoover (Ernie); 5 grandchildren, Joshua Payne, Ashley Hoover Harris (Steve), Emily Hoover Gibson (Nick), Justin Payne and Brittany Hoover; 2 great-grandchildren, Georgia-Kate Gibson and Austin Matthew Harris; a sister, Beatrice Wilson Saunders of Charlotte; several nieces and nephews in San Diego, CA, Charlotte NC, Burlington, NC and Utah.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother; a daughter, Jamie Elizabeth Wilson; brother, Paul Wilson and sister, Dorothy Wilson Hinshaw.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. at Oak View Baptist Church by Rev. Steve Smith, Rev. Don Duncan and Rev. Phil Kirkman. The family will visit with friends at the church prior to the service, from 1 to 1:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Gideon’s International or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family.
Condolences may be penned on Melvin’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
