HIGH POINT — Mr. Melvin Russell “Russ” Blair, 80, died Jan. 21, 2022, at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.
The youngest of 14 children, Russ was preceded in death by his parents, James Sylvester Blair and Lucy Belle Atcher Blair, as well as his brothers and sisters, James, Walter, Lottie, Buddy, Marlon, Pearl, Gene, Herb, Virgil, Bertha and Martha. Russ is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Jan, whom he married on June 12, 1964, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Louisville, KY. Also surviving is his son, David (wife Frances); daughter, Cindy (husband Glenn); grandchildren, Eleanor, Abigail and Frederick; brother, Stanley; sister, Edith; as well as many Blair descendants.
Russ grew up in Vine Grove, KY, graduated from Western Kentucky University and retired from the U.S. Army as Lt. Colonel after serving 20 years. While in the military, he was stationed at White Sands Missile Range, Orleans, France, Mannheim, Germany, Vietnam (two tours), Fort Hood and the Pentagon. Upon leaving the Army, Russ was proud to work as an analyst for Ross Perot at EDS (Electronic Data Systems), where he retired for the final time in the 1990s.
A true Kentucky boy, Russ was born with basketball and horse racing in his blood. In high school, everyone knew the Blairs and basketball went hand in hand — you couldn’t say Blair without thinking basketball and Russ was a star player! His position was guard, and had he only been a few inches taller, his path could have been NBA instead of ROTC. He was that good! Whenever Derby Day rolls around, the fancy hats come out and the excitement begins in Kentucky and around the world. For Russ however, any day was a good day to watch a horse race! If Russ wasn’t watching basketball or the horses, he was golfing with his buddies from church, volunteering at the church, going to Rockers games or to High Point University events. Boy was he happy when Tubby Smith became head coach of the men’s basketball team. Kentucky came to Dad.
“Oh, the sun shines bright on my old Kentucky home, ‘tis summer, the old folks are gay, well, the corn top’s ripe and the meadows in the bloom, while the birds make music all the day! Weep no more, my lady, oh, weep no more, today we sing one song, for my old Kentucky home, for my old Kentucky home, far away.”
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, at First United Methodist Church in High Point, with Rev. Willis Greene and Rev. Debra Swing officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Epworth Room at the church. A graveside service will be held at a time to be announced at Stovall Methodist Church Cemetery in Radcliff, Kentucky. Memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church at 512 N. Main St. High Point, N.C. 27260. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family.
On-line condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
