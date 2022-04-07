HIGH POINT — Mr. Melvin Lawrence McCollum was born on August 22, 1955, in Robeson County, NC, a son of the late Mrs. Willie Mae Smith. He made his transition from this life on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at his residence. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Charles Smith.
Melvin attended the public schools of Guilford County and was a graduate of High Point Central High School. He was employed with Flowers Bakery for 16 years until his employment with Thomas Built Buses, where he retired after 15 years of service. Melvin loved music, especially gospel music. He was a singer, choir director and a great cook. He was a diehard fan of UNC Basketball and the Washington Redskins. Melvin was very generous, with a big heart…A GENTLE GIANT!
Those left to share precious memories are his children, Leslie McCollum, Chiquita Atkins and Taylor Rorie, all of High Point, NC; three grandchildren, Tru’ssiah Covington, My’anna Boyce, and Hassan Spencer Jr., all of High Point, NC; his siblings, Angela Bethea-Foster (Charlotte) of Charlotte, NC, James Baker of Cheyenne, WY, John L. Smith (Sharon) of Salisbury, NC, Will Bethea Jr. of Winston-Salem, NC, Wendell Smith (Michelle), Howard McCollum, Jason Kirkpatrick, Maurice Herbin, and Curtis Kirkpatrick, all of High Point, NC; a special friend, Luther Jones; aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 12 p.m. at Solid Rock Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends at the church at 11:30 a.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the McCollum family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.