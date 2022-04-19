THOMASVILLE — Melvin Chris Lambeth, 72, of Thomasville, passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Hospice House at High Point.
Born Dec. 25, 1949, he was a son of the late Andrew Julius Lambeth and the late Shirley Lucy Cox Lambeth. Melvin was a retired painter.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Faye Caswell Lambeth of the home, sons, John Lambeth and David Lambeth both of Thomasville; brother, David Lambeth of Virginia; grandchildren, Austin Courtney, and Anna.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Fowler, and sister, Frances Childress.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Landmark Baptist Church with Rev. Jack Holder and Rev. Ronnie Everhart officiating. Entombment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.
Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
