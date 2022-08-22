HPTNWS- 8-23-22 BYERS, MELVIN SR.jpg

HIGH POINT — Mr. Melvin Byers Sr., 98, was born in Atlanta, GA on Oct. 18, 1923, the son of the late Archie Ogletree and Willie Mae Gardner Byers. His earthly journey ended peacefully on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, surrounded by family. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Byers; sons, Bishop Melvin Byers Jr., and William Byers; granddaughter, Jaitonne C. Bonner; and sister, Marian Byers.

At an early age, Melvin moved to High Point, NC, where he attended High Point Public Schools. He enlisted in the U. S. Army, allowing him to see many parts of the world. After returning home, he was employed with Alderman Studios, Auto Parts/the Brinsons, Tip Top Bakery (Flowers Bakery), and Valspar as a mixer. Melvin retired from Valspar after 19 years of service. His work ethic was unmatched, instilling the same in his children.

