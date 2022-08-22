HIGH POINT — Mr. Melvin Byers Sr., 98, was born in Atlanta, GA on Oct. 18, 1923, the son of the late Archie Ogletree and Willie Mae Gardner Byers. His earthly journey ended peacefully on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, surrounded by family. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Byers; sons, Bishop Melvin Byers Jr., and William Byers; granddaughter, Jaitonne C. Bonner; and sister, Marian Byers.
At an early age, Melvin moved to High Point, NC, where he attended High Point Public Schools. He enlisted in the U. S. Army, allowing him to see many parts of the world. After returning home, he was employed with Alderman Studios, Auto Parts/the Brinsons, Tip Top Bakery (Flowers Bakery), and Valspar as a mixer. Melvin retired from Valspar after 19 years of service. His work ethic was unmatched, instilling the same in his children.
On Nov. 29, 1948, Melvin married the love of his life, Miss Juanita Parker, whom he fondly called “Mommy O.” To this union seven children were born.
Melvin was a faithful member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church and a lifetime member of Elks Lodge #282. He enjoyed traveling to Atlanta, GA with this friend, Sam Dye, to see the Atlanta Braves.
He leaves the following to cherish his memory: a son, James E. Byers; five daughters, Melvinia (William) Robinson, Deborah (Michael) Bodie, Anita B. Clark, Arlene F. Byers, and Darlene (Darrin) McLean, all of High Point, NC; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; ten great-great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends; and life-long friends, Sam Dye and Pauline Arrington.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, with Rev. F.O. Bass Jr., officiating. Interment will follow at Carolina Biblical Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:30 p.m. until 1 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
