THOMASVILLE – Melva Dean Lawson Bryant, 77 of Trinity passed away Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 at Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center. Melva was born Jan. 3, 1945 in Horry County, South Carolina to the late James Wilbur Lawson and Theo Doshie Brown Lawson. Melva worked many years in the furniture industry as a Veneer Inspector. She was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed spending time outside tending to her flower gardens and loving on her cats. She had a sweet tooth and would love a good sweet treat. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family; she was a faithful mom, nana, and friend; she will be missed dearly. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Milton Bryant on May 25, 2017; and also, all her brothers and sisters.
Surviving are her two sons Milton Bryant and wife Ginger of High Point, Darrell Bryant and wife Marcy of Stokesdale; two grandchildren Zachary Bryant of High Point and Ashley Bryant of Trinity.
A graveside service will be held Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Thomasville with Rev. Mike Foltz officiating. No formal visitation will be held. In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be sent to Hospice of the Piedmont at 1801 Westchester Drive High Point, NC 27262. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
