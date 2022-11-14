LEXINGTON — McLaurin “Chuck” Eugene Rivers, of Thomasville, passed away Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Piedmont Crossing.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Fair Grove United Methodist Church with Rev. Bob Symanski officiating. Burial will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Crocketville, SC.
The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Chuck Rivers, age 94 was born to Alma and Moss Rivers on June 17, 1928, in Hampton, SC. Upon High school graduation, he served four years with the US Army Corp of Engineers while stationed in Korea. After being discharged in 1952, he returned and wed Mary Evelyn Vernon. The same year, and under the GI Bill attended Clemson Agricultural College. With a Civil Engineering degree, he began his industrial engineering career with American Can Corp and International Paper Company in numerous locations in the southeastern states, Georgetown, SC, Little Rock, AK, Mobile, AL, St. Mary’s and Newnan, GA. In 1972 he joined Rex Plastic Inc and moved to Thomasville, NC until starting with Huntsman Chemical Corporation working in Harrington, DE and Sculthorpe, England. In retirement to Clemson, SC, he became an unofficial expert and commentator of all Clemson University sports. One final move brought him to Thomasville where he resided at Piedmont Crossing Retirement Community until this past Saturday.
Chuck and Mary were married 28 years and had three children. Mary passed in 1980 from cancer.
Chuck later met and wed Margarie Thomas of Blue Ridge, GA and High Point, NC. She journeyed along his side until her passing in 2012 where they recently had returned to Thomasville.
Bobbi and Chuck, both residents of Piedmont Crossing, decided to join hands in 2014. The couple were energetic volunteers at “the home,” community service agencies and ardent sideline coaches for Clemson and now Duke University. They truly enjoyed each other’s company and were consistently on the go to ballgames, church gatherings, community events and shopping excursions in Myrtle Beach.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters, Mary Elizabeth Heirs, Ed Rivers, Marion Platts and Earl Rivers and granddaughter Mary Kathryn Hasker.
Chuck is survived at home by wife #3, Bobbi Bruton Bobbitt Rivers, Thomasville. Surviving also are his three children: Cathy Smith, Winston Salem, Mike Rivers and Mary Dee Hasker both of Thomasville, grandchildren: Emma Hasker and Hanna Hasker of Charlotte, NC, Mac Smith, Winston, Salem and Will Rivers, Climax NC, plus many, stepchildren and even more step grandkids whom he loved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.