LEXINGTON — McLaurin “Chuck” Eugene Rivers, of Thomasville, passed away Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Piedmont Crossing.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Fair Grove United Methodist Church with Rev. Bob Symanski officiating. Burial will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Crocketville, SC.

Trending Videos