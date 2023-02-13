THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Maxine Hedrick Beck Fitzgerald, 93, a resident of Thomasville, passed away on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 at her home. She was born on April 12, 1929 in Davidson County, NC to Samuel Harrison Beck and Ethel Mae Hedrick Beck. She graduated from Davis-Townsend and attended Ashmore Business College. She was a bookkeeper and while her health permitted, a very active member of Grace Lutheran Church and the Women’s Circle.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wade Kearns Fitzgerald on Oct. 9, 2014; daughter-in-law, Jane; 3 brothers; and 1 sister.

