THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Maxine Hedrick Beck Fitzgerald, 93, a resident of Thomasville, passed away on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 at her home. She was born on April 12, 1929 in Davidson County, NC to Samuel Harrison Beck and Ethel Mae Hedrick Beck. She graduated from Davis-Townsend and attended Ashmore Business College. She was a bookkeeper and while her health permitted, a very active member of Grace Lutheran Church and the Women’s Circle.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wade Kearns Fitzgerald on Oct. 9, 2014; daughter-in-law, Jane; 3 brothers; and 1 sister.
Surviving are her daughters, Teresa Price (Del) and Lynn Fitzgerald (Butch Evans), all of Thomasville; her sons, Danny Fitzgerald (Darlene) of Thomasville, Tim Fitzgerald of Archdale, Joe Fitzgerald (Jeanene) of Trinity, and Scott Fitzgerald (Beth) of Thomasville; grandchildren, Andy Price (April), Kevin Fitzgerald (Amy), Cory Fitzgerald (Kimber), Erin Wier (Jason), Seth Fitzgerald (Alex), Haley Love (Dustin), Zane Fitzgerald (Mindy), Lizzie Fitzgerald, and Garrison Fitzgerald; great-grandchildren, Faith, Fallon, Macklyn, Lorelai, Ellie Jo, Kinsley, and Maverick; and her canine companion, Buddy.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023 at 4 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church with Rev. Cassie Overcash officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Grace Lutheran Church, Sandwich Ministry, 115 Unity St. Thomasville, NC 27360 or to any No Kill Animal Rescue. J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home is assisting the family and online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
