HIGH POINT— Maurice “Oopie” Roy Mabe, 89, of High Point passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Shannon Gray. He was born Oct. 8, 1932 in Davidson County. He is a veteran of the US Army. Maurice graduated from GTI, now GTCC, in Fire Services. After 33 years of service with the City of High Point Fire Department, 30 of which were spent rising in rank from rookie to Captain, lovingly known by his fellow firefighters as “Oopie”, he retired. After retirement, Maurice was a member of the Junior Order of Auto Mechanics and was honored as Junior of the Year in 1995-1996 and 2016-2017. He volunteered with the Junior Order at the American Children’s Home in Lexington. He also worked with Sunshine Auto Repair. In his free time, Oopie enjoyed fishing, playing golf, taking his family on camping trips, riding in his Skylark boat, working on the Volkswagen Beetle Bug with his son, and sharing countless hours laughing, singing and sharing special memories with everyone. He loved to build and fly model airplanes and listen to country music, especially Ricky Skaggs. Maurice combined his love of auto racing and family by taking his children to Bowman Gray Stadium for free admission on Ladies Night. He enjoyed attending his great-grandson’s ball games and great-granddaughter’s dance recitals. With the newest great-grandchildren, he enjoyed making sure they were just as special as the older ones by showering them with hugs and kisses. He will always be remembered as walking into a room, lighting it up with his huge smile and trademark “Hey, hey hey!”. He was preceded in death by three grandchildren, William Hackaday, Kathie Lee Shelton and Jennifer Smith.
He is survived by his wife Zora Belle “Sue” Mabe of the home, son Marlan Mabe and wife Karen of High Point, three daughters Kathie Smith and Dawn Mabe of High Point and Cynthia Mabe Essalim and husband El Bachir of Thomasville. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Jodi Shelton, Heather Hudgins, Stephanie Mabe, Mae Polston, Dannette Beeson, Caleb Mabe and 15 great grandchildren. Oopie is also survived by his special friends Thomas Reid, Kelly Grooms, Corby Lassiter, Charles Riehs, and Daniel Kearns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.