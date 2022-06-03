NASHVILLE — Mattie Lou Lamb Shuskey, 88, of Nashville, North Carolina (formerly of High Point), died Monday, May 30, 2022 at her home.
She was a very loving, caring, and compassionate wife and mother. She loved the Lord and her passion was for others to know Him. She was a member of Westchester Baptist Church and through the years she served as Sunday School Teacher and sang in the choir. She also enjoyed serving on Lay Renewal and Lay Revival teams and was able to travel and share the gospel.
Mattie retired from the textile industry.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Shuskey; parents, George and Mattie Lamb; 8 siblings; step-daughter-in-law, Kay Shuskey and step-daughter, Kathy Nall.
Survivors include daughters; Carol Lawrence (Steve) of Nashville, NC, Cindy Garner (Randy) of Toano, VA; stepson, Mickey Shuskey of High Point, NC; grandchildren, Stephanie Daniels (Rodney), Lettie Allen (Joshua), Shannon Shuskey and Bryan Ledbetter (Rebecca); great-grandchildren, Mattie Lee and Levi Allen, Brynley and Nash Daniels and many nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life service will be held Monday, June 6 at 11 a.m. at Westchester Baptist Church, High Point, NC. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Floral Garden Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers charitable donations may be made to: Westchester Baptist Church, 135 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262.
Condolences may be made on Mattie’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family.
