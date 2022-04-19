JAMESTOWN — Matthew Martin Miller, 36, of Seagrove a former resident of Jamestown died April 13, 2022. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until service time.
