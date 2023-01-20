GREENSBORO — MATTHEW CHARLES WITCHER, 27, of Greensboro, NC, died on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. The son of Anne and Mike Witcher, he was born on August 5, 1995, in Guilford County. He attended local schools and earned his diploma from New Hope Christian Academy. Preceding Matthew in death is his mother, Anne Lanford Witcher, grandparents Charles and Carolyn Lanford and Doug and Peggy Witcher.
Matt never met a stranger and had friends all over North Carolina. He was a born salesman and had the personality and smile to back it up. He could sell ice to Eskimos! Matt endeavored to have positive words on his lips and a pat on the back of encouragement for all, especially those who found themselves facing addiction challenges as he had. Throughout his struggles, he always looked for the road to recovery and Matt recently found the way through his personal relationship with Jesus. He sought to be real and share with others how to know Jesus as well. The family is grateful for the many who believed in Matt and lent a hand along the way.
