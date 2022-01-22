HIGH POINT — Matilda Costagliola Smith went to her eternal home on January 20, 2022, at the age of 95.
She was born on June 23, 1926. in Palermo, Sicily to Graziano and Girolama Costagliola.
She married Thurman Van Smith in New York, New York in 1946.
Several months later, they moved to High Point, North Carolina.
Matilda was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary here in High Point. She was a choir member for over 65 years, in the prayer shawl ministry and a member of the Bible Study Fellowship for seven years.
She had a love for gardening and flowers.Matilda certainly possessed a green thumb. She doted on her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Matilda is survived by her siblings, Rosa Marcantonio, Helen Starzman, children, Sandra Smith Ward (Dan), Tim Smith (Cindy), and Mark Smith (Tammy), grandchildren, Steven Ward (Jennifer), Jennifer Osborne (Patrick), Caroline Price (Brandon), Tomas Smith and Bryan Duncan, twelve great-grandchildren; Benjamin Price, Taylor Price, Sydney Price, Jenna Osborne, Jordan Osborne, Jamie Osborne, Jessica Osborne, Danny M. Ward, Chelsea Ward, Greg Ward & wife Emily, Nora Duncan, James Duncan, and ten great-great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband, and siblings, Michael Costagliola, Robert Costagliola, Mary Caracciola, and Concetta Smith.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 1 p.m. The family will receive friends before the service from noon-1 p.m.
Interment will follow the service at Floral Garden Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Piedmont. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sechrestdavisphillipsavenue.com for the Smith family.
