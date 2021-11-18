WINSTON SALEM — Master Sgt. (Ret.) Marshall Maurice Lowery was born to Emma Jean Lowery on Nov. 1, 1967, in High Point, NC. He departed this earthly life on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at his residence.
Marshall was educated in the public schools of Guilford County and was a graduate of T. Wingate Andrews High School. He enlisted in the United States Army as part of the original
1-87 Infantry cohort with the famed 10th Mountain Division in 1987. Marshall served multiple combat tours post 9-11 in both Iraq and Afghanistan. He earned the Combat Infantryman’s Badge, Purple Heart, and Bronze Star Medal among numerous other awards. He served his country honorably until his retirement in Jan. 2016.
After retiring from the military, Marshall was a founding board member of Infidel Inc., a veteran nonprofit. Marshall’s focus was on stopping veteran suicide, something he devoted most of his waking hours to. He is well remembered among the veteran community as someone who spent hours talking and listening to fellow veterans, and someone who had a profound sense of humor. He was a genuine and kind man, loved by all who knew him. His absence has left a huge hole in the veteran community. He will be forever missed.
Marshall leaves forever lasting memories to his loving mother, Emma Jean Lowery, of Guilford Health Care Center in Greensboro, NC; a very special childhood friend, Caroline Marshall Steele and her sisters, Gwyn Phillips, and Mary Royal; his beloved, faithful & fiercely loyal companion Service Dog, Brutus; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Service Chapel. The family will receive friends at the chapel from 3 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Interment will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 at 9 a.m. at Salisbury National Cemetery.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
