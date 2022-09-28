ASHEVILLE — Mason T. Corn, age 34, passed away Sept. 9, 2022 at home in Asheville.
Mason was born July 1988 in Greensboro, NC to David Corn and Karen Mason Corn.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
ASHEVILLE — Mason T. Corn, age 34, passed away Sept. 9, 2022 at home in Asheville.
Mason was born July 1988 in Greensboro, NC to David Corn and Karen Mason Corn.
Mason grew up in High Point. He attended TW Andrews high school and Wake Tech. Mason moved to Asheville in 2011. He lived, worked and embraced the uniqueness of West Asheville. Mason opened his heart and home to those working through recovery. He loved adventures! Mission trip to Peru, skydiving, waterfall jumping, mountain biking, hiking and camping with his dear Miss Berry and Recovery Family.
Mason was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Sara Mason, C.L. Corn and Don Levina.
Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, David and Karen Corn; Sister, Rachel Thomas (Seth); nephews, Rowan and Charlie; grandmother, Ann Levina and many dear Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you please consider donating to Mental Health Associates of Triad, PO Box 5693, High Point 27262 MHA-Triad.org or The Recovery Home Asheville, donate to the Gift of Recovery organized by Ashley Morgan https://gofund.me/d7b75aac
A Celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at 10.30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 918 North Main Street, High Point, NC 27262. The family asks that you dress casually and join them after the service to share great memories.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.