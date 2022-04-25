TRINITY — Mary Helen Wilson Moore, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Summerstone Nursing Home in Kernersville,
Helen was born June 22, 1930 in Jackson County, North Carolina to the late Lawrence Leonard Wilson and Millie Bryson Wilson. In addition to her parents, her beloved husband Charlie Moore preceded her in death in 2000. In addition, two sons, Billy Moore and Jerry Moore; five brothers; Herbert, Howard, Bobby, Billy and Charles Wilson and two sisters, Doris Jones and Janice Loftin also preceded her in death.
Helen, who many referred to as Grandma, truly had a love for her family. She loved talking about her dad and how much he valued a good education. She told many stories about growing up on her family’s farm in the Cullowhee mountains. Growing up on a farm fueled her love for gardening. She loved growing fruits, vegetables and flowers. Her neighbors admired her beautiful yard for decades. Helen also loved to cook and many enjoyed the bounty from her gardens over the years. When people would thank her for things from her garden, she would tell them not to thank her but to thank the One that gave it to them. She knew without a doubt that Jesus loved her and she loved Him.
Helen is survived by her grandchildren; Michael Moore (Crystal), Mark Moore (Leigh) Bobby Moore, Archie Moore (Anitra), Sherry Foster, Carolyn Myers (Billy); great-grandchildren; Alexandra Ehlert(Alex), Alan Moore, Tessa Moore, Kayla Moore, Kaleigh Moore, Hunter Moore, Brigit Moore, Timmy Moore, Olivia Moore, Heather Solomon (Paul), Brandi Moore, Ashley Woodle, Tyler Myers and 8 great-great-grandchildren and five sisters, Margaret Brown, Nell Norman, Alice Wykle, Jean Trantham, Faye Medford.
The family will greet friends from 10 until 10:45 a.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Cumby Family Funeral Service at 206 Trindale Road in Archdale. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with Reverend Steve Jarvis. Burial will follow the service at Floral Garden Park Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.