GREENSBORO — Mary Charles Burris Watts-Williams, fondly known as "MaMary" was summoned by Heavenly Angels on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at 9:56 p.m. She happily joined the Angels as her loving family surrounded her singing "I Come to the Garden Alone". MaMary was born on July 20, 1928, to Ed Brown and Oveter Mashaw Burris in York, SC. She was also preceded in death by one son, Wilford Watts; six brothers, Nathaniel Burris, Haskell Burris, James Glenn Crosby, John Brown, Walter Brown, and Bob Brown; four sisters, Inez Greene, Martha Perkins, Zelda Love and Mary Louise Moore; one great-granddaughter, Charlise Tatham.

She was educated in the High Point City Schools, where she excelled in her academics. Mary was a dedicated employee for many years at Heritage Furniture of High Point and retired from the Garment District in New York City.

