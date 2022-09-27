GREENSBORO — Mary Charles Burris Watts-Williams, fondly known as "MaMary" was summoned by Heavenly Angels on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at 9:56 p.m. She happily joined the Angels as her loving family surrounded her singing "I Come to the Garden Alone". MaMary was born on July 20, 1928, to Ed Brown and Oveter Mashaw Burris in York, SC. She was also preceded in death by one son, Wilford Watts; six brothers, Nathaniel Burris, Haskell Burris, James Glenn Crosby, John Brown, Walter Brown, and Bob Brown; four sisters, Inez Greene, Martha Perkins, Zelda Love and Mary Louise Moore; one great-granddaughter, Charlise Tatham.
She was educated in the High Point City Schools, where she excelled in her academics. Mary was a dedicated employee for many years at Heritage Furniture of High Point and retired from the Garment District in New York City.
As a faithful member of the Memorial United Methodist Church, Mary served as a Communion Steward, member of the United Methodist Women and Silver and Gold Ministries. In younger years, she served on the Usher Board and as church announcer. She also served as the advisor for the Inspirational Choir, accompanying them on many singing engagements.
Mary, leaves behind to treasure her precious memories, two daughters: Brenda W. Wright Sayres (John) of Liberty, NC, and Gilda Watts (Roy Mark/Friend) of Greensboro, NC; one sister, Bertha McLendon of Greensboro, NC; two granddaughters: Wytina Tatham (Charles) of Union, NJ and Valerie W. Bradley (Norris) of Meridianville, AL; two great-grandsons: Christian and Cole Tatham, of Union, NJ; and a host of cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, caring neighbors and friends.
Funeral service will be held Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 at 12 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Service Chapel. Interment will follow at Carolina Biblical Gardens. The family will receive friends at the chapel from 11:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
