HIGH POINT– Mrs. Mary Lois Barber Wilfoung died peacefully on Feb. 24, 2022. She was born on June 28, 1934, a daughter of the late Allen Scott Barber and Mary Alexander Barber. She was also preceded in death by two daughters, Camilla Wilfoung and Catherine Wilfoung; two brothers, Richard Barber and James (Jimmy) Barber; one sister, Barbara Iman Nelson.
Mary had many interests: gardening, donating to many charities (among them St. Jude Hospital and Leslie’s House), prison ministry, donating regularly to local nursing homes. She will be fondly remembered and missed.
Surviving to cherish precious memories are her nine children, Jessie Barber, Charles Barber, Julia Lee, Doris Hammonds, Avonia Wilfoung of Durham, NC, Toni Wilfoung, Victor Wilfoung, Barry Wilfoung, and Zona Wilfoung; three brothers, Jesse Barber of San Francisco, CA, Johnnie Barber of High Point, NC, and Melvin Barber of Greensboro, NC; a multitude of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.