ARCHDALE — Mary Ann Vance Garcia, age 57, died on Jan. 10, 2022. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on July 13, 1964 to Jack Vance and Dorothy Mae Phillips.
Mary graduated from the Coatesville Area Senior High (CASH) School in Coatesville, Pennsylvania in 1982. Mary’s interest was helping the less fortunate and serving her church.
Mary is survived by two brothers, Jack D. Vance and wife Bonnie Carlson-Vance, Joe M. Vance; two nieces, Stacy Vance and Kala Vance; three nephews, Joseph M. Vance, Kevin C. Vance and Michael I. Vance. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son David Lee Vance and brother Richard Allen Vance.
A memorial service will be held in the Chapel of Advantage Funeral and Cremation, 120 Trindale Road, Archdale, NC 27263 on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 at 2 p.m. The family will greet friends on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 from 10 a.m. -12 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family is under the care of Advantage Funeral and Cremation of Archdale.
Online condolences: www.advantagearchdale.com -select obituaries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.