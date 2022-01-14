JAMESTOWN – Funeral services for Mary Price Snyder Clement have been rescheduled for Friday Jan. 21, 2021 at 12 p.m. at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Countywide mask mandate returns
- Greenhouse named after late Trinity teacher
- HPCA girls top Concord in OT
- Kernersville man charged with murder
- Contreras to step away from school system
- Police issue warning about carjackers
- NC may see virus peak soon
- Police Report 1-14-22
- Foundation offers grants for women
- Judge may move Proud Boys to D.C. jail
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.