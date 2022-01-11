Aug. 16, 1962-
Jan. 2, 2022
JAMESTOWN — Mary Price Snyder Clement, age 59, was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Jan. 2 2022.
She was born Aug. 16, 1962 (same birthday as her mother) to Wilmer and Lois Price. Mary attended Jamestown Elementary, Jamestown Middle School and Ragsdale High School. She married Michael Snyder in 1981. Together they had two children, Jessica Marie Snyder and Justin Michael Snyder. Although divorced, Mary and Mike still remained lifelong friends. In 1994, Mary reconnected with childhood friend Joe Clement and found her true soulmate. Mary and Joe were together 28 years and married on Aug. 17, 2012 (same day as her parents anniversary) for 9 1/2 of those years. It’s hard to define true love, but Mary and Joseph were it.
Mary was a woman of strength and faith. Made clear by her care of son Justin, who was born with a heart condition. Justin endured numerous surgeries and although the entire family was there, it was Mary who knew about all the procedures and got to know the doctors and nurses and staff who all cared for Justin. Mary was a caregiver at heart, who placed others’ needs above her own. If anyone in the family was sick or in the hospital, Mary and Joe would be there to support them.
Mary valued faith and family above all else. Mary’s goal was “to make memories” and she pursued that goal with gusto — always planning the next family trip, vacation, or get together.
Mary was the absolute Queen of Cool … she drove a sweet purple Harley Softail Deuce and was a Bon Jovi superfan. She was a loving and creative Mawmaw to her three grandchildren and they meant the world to her! Mary would make up songs for the grandkids — “Grandma rides a Harley all day long” and “Oh Heavenly Father ‘’ among others. She was so proud of her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren; she loved knowing they are all saved, serving the Lord and growing in their faith every day.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents Wilmer and Lois Price, brother, Thomas Price, and son, Justin Snyder. Surviving is her loving and devoted husband, Joe Clement; daughter, Jessica Snyder Lynch; son-in-law, Dustin Lynch; grandchildren, Holly Lynch, Jacob Lynch, and Luke Lynch. Also surviving are sisters, Karen Price Ransdell, Sharon Price Miller, Deborah Price Thomas, Ruth Price Tucker, and Elizabeth Price Jordan; nephews, Jason Heaton, Josh Ransdell, Matthew Miller, Andrew Gore, Zachary Tucker, Jonathan Ransdell, Adam Gore, Daniel Tucker and Ryan Reznichek; nieces, Jodi Price Child, Hannah Jordan and Sarah Jordan.
We all feel blessed to have known, loved, and shared this journey in life with Mary. Until we are all together again in Heaven...we will all be “Livin’ on a Prayer” and Love you more!
Visitation will be Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 11 a.m. at Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel, 6000 West Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. The funeral service will follow directly at 12 p.m. in the Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel, conducted by Pastor Brian Cooper of Bethel Baptist Church of Richmond Hill, GA. Interment will follow at Deep River Friends Cemetery. Following the services, family will receive friends at the Deep River Friends Fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be made to the Duke Children’s Hospital Pediatric Cardiology department in memory of Justin and Mary.
• Please note, that due to the escalation of COVID-19 and the devastating effect it has had, the family is requiring everyone to wear a face covering during the visitation, funeral and in the gathering afterwards and hopes you all will understand and honor this request.
Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfh
