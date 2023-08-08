THOMASVILLE — Ms. Mary Smith Murphy, 94, of Thomasville, died peacefully on Monday, August 7, 2023 in the comfort of her family. She was born on Nov. 22, 1928 in Davidson County, NC to Carlie and Ruth Smith. She grew up in the Fair Grove area and graduated in 1945 from Fair Grove. Mary spent a lot of her childhood in the Gastonia Children’s Hospital. Later, she worked until she retired at Black’s Furniture Co. in High Point. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Steve Murphy, who died in 2003.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Mary Gwyn Peer of Switzerland, Toenet Peer, son-in-law of Switzerland; her grandchildren, Whit Murphy of High Point, Mary McKenzie Szark of Chicago, Annamaria Peer and Daniela Peer of Switzerland. She had one great-granddaughter, Grace Murphy of Charlotte; Brenda Brown, sister of St. Augustine, FL; Jerry Smith, brother of St. Augustine, FL; Suzie and Jim Phipps of High Point and daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Murphy of Texas.
