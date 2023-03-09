GREENSBORO — Mary Josephine Smith (Blackmon) Knaup, age 91, died on March 7, 2023. She was born in Guilford County, NC, on Nov. 28, 1931, to the late Ervin Franklin Smith and Ollie McLeod Smith.
She worked in various jobs throughout her life, once owning a downtown High Point pub named after her, Mary J’s. Her hobbies were cooking, cleaning, and directing children. Her favorite pastime was to sit around our kitchen table with her visiting sisters, laughing and talking with family. One other interest was to shop the “thrill” stores for used items for herself, and gifts for others, generously giving to others, though she had little herself. Her life was difficult at times as she managed to hold her family together through it all, this being her most precious achievement in her life.
A very strong and independent woman that lived life her way, always believing in the truth.
Mary is survived by her children, Donna (Blackmon) Brewer of Thomasville NC, Chris Blackmon of Thomasville NC, Terry Beard and husband Alan of Thomasville NC, Tammy Callas and husband Chris of Greensboro NC, Michael Blackmon and wife Lynn of Greensboro NC, Brandy Pozil and husband Steve of Panama City FL, and Mark Clemmer of Greensboro NC. Also surviving are her 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Ervine and Ollie McCleod Smith; brothers, Howard, Bill, Grady, and Eugene; sisters, Virginia, Jannette, Margaret, Ida Mae, Jewell and Patsy; and her beloved niece, Iris.
The family would like to thank AuthoraCare of Greensboro, with a special thank you to Diana Capreol for assisting in Mom’s care.
A memorial service will be held in the Chapel of Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services of Archdale on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 2 p.m.
In addition to flowers, memorials may be made to AuthoraCare of Greensboro, 2501 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405.
The family is under the care of Advantage Funeral and Cremation of Archdale. Online condolences: www.advantagearchdale.com – select obituaries.
