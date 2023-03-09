HPTNWS- 3-10-23 KNAUP, MARY.jpg

GREENSBORO — Mary Josephine Smith (Blackmon) Knaup, age 91, died on March 7, 2023. She was born in Guilford County, NC, on Nov. 28, 1931, to the late Ervin Franklin Smith and Ollie McLeod Smith.

She worked in various jobs throughout her life, once owning a downtown High Point pub named after her, Mary J’s. Her hobbies were cooking, cleaning, and directing children. Her favorite pastime was to sit around our kitchen table with her visiting sisters, laughing and talking with family. One other interest was to shop the “thrill” stores for used items for herself, and gifts for others, generously giving to others, though she had little herself. Her life was difficult at times as she managed to hold her family together through it all, this being her most precious achievement in her life.

