HIGH POINT — Mary Ellen Powell Devlin, 84, of High Point, passed away Thursday, Nov.10, 2022, at her home.
Born May 2, 1938, in Elizabeth, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Albert Powell and the late Emma Stoddard Powell. Mary Ellen was a homemaker, who liked gardening, antiquing, and bird watching. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.
Mary Ellen is survived by her husband of 63 years, James Joseph Devlin Jr. of the home; daughter, Bonnie Lawton and husband Doug of Clarkesville, Georgia.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Christine Mary Devlin King, and brothers, Albert Powell and Edward Powell.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday Nov. 18, 2022, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, with Father Tom Norris, O.S.F.S. officiating.
The family will visit with friends at 10:30 a.m., prior to service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27265.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
