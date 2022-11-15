HPTNWS- 11-16-22 DEVLIN, MARY.jpg

HIGH POINT — Mary Ellen Powell Devlin, 84, of High Point, passed away Thursday, Nov.10, 2022, at her home.

Born May 2, 1938, in Elizabeth, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Albert Powell and the late Emma Stoddard Powell. Mary Ellen was a homemaker, who liked gardening, antiquing, and bird watching. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.

