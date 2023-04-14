THOMASVILLE — Mary Naomi Skeen Grubb, 94, went to be with her Lord on Friday, April 14, 2023 at Lexington Health Care Center following a brief illness.
Naomi was born in Randolph County, Feb. 24, 1929, a daughter of the late Noah and Nellie Robbins Skeen. She was a homemaker and faithful caregiver for her daughter. Naomi was a faithful member of Mt. Zion Wesleyan Church and the Ladies Bible Class. She was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Grubb; her daughter, Brenda Grace Grubb and five brothers, Elwood, June, Charles, Sammy and Tommy Skeen.
