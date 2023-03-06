HPTNWS- 3-7-23 MORTON, MARY.jpg

ARCHDALE — Mary Virginia Tuttle Morton, 94, left this earth to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, March 3, 2023, at The Graybrier Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Trinity.

She was born Sept. 15, 1928, in Randolph County and was the daughter of the late Laurie Hill “L.H.” Tuttle and Ruth Almina Hill Hohn Tuttle. Mary was the loving wife of the late Robert Franklin Morton for 72 years as well as a devoted Mom, Nana, Great-Grandmother, Aunt and friend. She was a member of Garrell Street Baptist Church and loved her church, attending church activities and singing in the choir. Mary loved to cook and enjoyed camping and traveling. She was a loving and generous person, always the perfect hostess. The minute you stepped into her home, she offered you the best seat in the room, as well as refreshments. She was a gifted seamstress in the furniture industry for many years.

