ARCHDALE — Mary Virginia Tuttle Morton, 94, left this earth to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, March 3, 2023, at The Graybrier Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Trinity.
She was born Sept. 15, 1928, in Randolph County and was the daughter of the late Laurie Hill “L.H.” Tuttle and Ruth Almina Hill Hohn Tuttle. Mary was the loving wife of the late Robert Franklin Morton for 72 years as well as a devoted Mom, Nana, Great-Grandmother, Aunt and friend. She was a member of Garrell Street Baptist Church and loved her church, attending church activities and singing in the choir. Mary loved to cook and enjoyed camping and traveling. She was a loving and generous person, always the perfect hostess. The minute you stepped into her home, she offered you the best seat in the room, as well as refreshments. She was a gifted seamstress in the furniture industry for many years.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant twin son, Ronald Eugene Morton and all her siblings.
Mary is survived by three sons, Don Morton and wife, Patti, of Altavista, Virginia, Tim Morton and wife, Judy, of Kernersville and Chris Morton and wife, Joyce, of High Point. She was blessed with five grandchildren, Scott Morton, Holly Lewis (Justin), Jeff Morton (Laura), John Morton (Samantha) and Sharon Molinari (Jeff); eight great-grandchildren; and several “special” nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate Mary’s life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, in the Chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service (206 Trindale Road, Archdale) with Rev. Justin Lewis officiating. A private burial will be held at Fairfield United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home prior to the service.
For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to Garrell Street Baptist Church, 3108 Garrell Street, Archdale, NC 27263.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Morton family.
