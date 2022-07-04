HIGH POINT — Mary Elizabeth Mitchell of Westchester Drive in High Point passed away on July 1, 2022 at Brookdale Senior Living - Skeet Club in High Point.
Mary was born in Yadkin County on December 30, 1926 to Walter G. and Cletie T. Mitchell. She retired from working for Guilford County in 1991 and was a long time member of Deep River Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by three brothers, Lloyd Thomas Mitchell, Wade Amelius Mitchell and Walter Hemric Mitchell.
Surviving are two nephews, Terry Grey Mitchell and Lloyd Thomas Mitchell, Jr., and a niece, Pamela Mitchell Delappe, all of High Point.
At her request, there will not be a memorial service. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Floral Garden Park Cemetery in High Point with Reverend David Galloway, officiating. The family will greet friends after the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Deep River Church of Christ, P.O. Box 16400, High Point, North Carolina, 27261.
Condolences may be shared on Mary’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family.
