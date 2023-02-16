HPTNWS- 2-17-23 HARRIS, MARY.jpg

HIGH POINT — Mary Michael Harris, 88 of High Point passed away Feb.16, 2023, at Westchester Harbor.

Mary was born in Trimble, TN on August 21,1934, the daughter of JT and Odell Michael. The family relocated to Bradenton, Florida when Mary was five where she enjoyed growing up with her relatives spending lots of time on Anna Maria Island. After graduating from Harrison Chilhowie Seymour, TN, she met her husband of 64 years Mack while he was stationed in the Air Force in Florida. In 1958 the couple moved to High Point, NC.

