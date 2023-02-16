HIGH POINT — Mary Michael Harris, 88 of High Point passed away Feb.16, 2023, at Westchester Harbor.
Mary was born in Trimble, TN on August 21,1934, the daughter of JT and Odell Michael. The family relocated to Bradenton, Florida when Mary was five where she enjoyed growing up with her relatives spending lots of time on Anna Maria Island. After graduating from Harrison Chilhowie Seymour, TN, she met her husband of 64 years Mack while he was stationed in the Air Force in Florida. In 1958 the couple moved to High Point, NC.
After working for High Point Bank and Wachovia for several years as a teller Mary joined Life of Virgina as office manager for 20 years. She enjoyed entertaining friends and family and favored being on the go. Mary was devoted to her husband of 64 years, children, and grandchildren, always supportive in their endeavors. As a member of Green Street Baptist Church, Mary was a member of Cornette Sunday School Class and American Business Women Associate, and volunteered with the Salvation Army, and enjoyed spending time with the Go-go girls, and Merry Hills social club.
Surviving are her children, Gary Harris (Karen), Lisa Harris, and Scott Harris (Dana); grandchildren, Blake Harris, Jonathan Harris (Lauren), Parker Harris and Luke Harris; great granddaughter, Rylee Harris and Wanda Pederson, (Sister-in-law).
In addition to her parents and husband, Susan Ezell (Sister) Daphnia Martin, Janice Collins, (Sister-in-law) and Ken Pederson, Charles Collins (Brother-in-law) preceded her death.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. 2023 in the chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point with Rev. Mark Loy officiating. Burial will be private at Floral Garden Park Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service.
The family would like to thank the staff of Westchester Harbor Assisted Living and Hospice of the Piedmont.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested in support of Green Street Baptist Church, Hospice of the Piedmont or a charity of one’s choice.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
