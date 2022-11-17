HIGH POINT — Mrs. Mary Regina Blackburn McLean departed her earthly life on Nov. 13, 2022. She was born on Oct. 8, 1943, in Guilford County, NC, the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Jefferson Blackburn Sr. She was also preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Roland B. McLean Sr.; and one brother, Jefferson I. Blackburn Jr.
Mrs. McLean was employed with High Point Regional Hospital for 35 years until her retirement. She loved helping and caring for people. She was a founder and member since the foundation of Friendship Holiness Church began. She served on the Pastor’s Aide, Missionary, Usher, Choir leadership, and Deaconess Committee. She was known as a Church Mother, and fondly called “A Prayer Warrior.” Mrs. McLean served faithfully until her health declined.
Surviving to cherish fond memories are six daughters, Marybelle Reddick, Linda (William) McCallum, LaVerne Casey, Jeannie Gail (William) Davis, Georgia Ann McLean, and Sheryl McLean, all of High Point, NC; three sons, Roland McLean Jr. of Greensboro, NC, James Robert McLean and James Willie McLean, both of High Point, NC; one brother, Kenneth Lloyd (Barbara) Blackburn of Raleigh, NC; brother-in-law, James (Helen) McLean of Baltimore, MD; sisters-in-law, Lula Baker of Greensboro, NC, Betty McLean of High Point, NC, and Sandra Blackburn of Indianapolis, IN; a special cousin, Zara D’Antignac of Trenton, NJ; her prayer partner, Evangelist Cynthia Page; a special person whom she called her baby girl, Ann Dumas; a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Friendship Holiness Church. Interment will follow at Guil-Rand Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:30 p.m. until 2 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
