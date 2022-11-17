HPTNWS- 11-18-22 MCLEAN, MARY.jpg

HIGH POINT — Mrs. Mary Regina Blackburn McLean departed her earthly life on Nov. 13, 2022. She was born on Oct. 8, 1943, in Guilford County, NC, the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Jefferson Blackburn Sr. She was also preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Roland B. McLean Sr.; and one brother, Jefferson I. Blackburn Jr.

Mrs. McLean was employed with High Point Regional Hospital for 35 years until her retirement. She loved helping and caring for people. She was a founder and member since the foundation of Friendship Holiness Church began. She served on the Pastor’s Aide, Missionary, Usher, Choir leadership, and Deaconess Committee. She was known as a Church Mother, and fondly called “A Prayer Warrior.” Mrs. McLean served faithfully until her health declined.

