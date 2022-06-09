HIGH POINT — Mrs. Mary Lee Brand McCallum, daughter of Lawrence Brand and Lela Mae Bethea Brand, was born in Bennettsville, SC, on August 5, 1946, and departed this life on June 5, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Lela Mae Brand; one granddaughter, Joanna McCallum; one grandson, Antonio Terrell Davis; two brothers, Willie Brand and Leroy Brand; three sisters, Dorothy Williams, Doretha Quick, Co-Pastor Minnie Terry; one spiritual sister, Gloria Middleton; three brothers-in-law, Ernest Wall, Henry James Williams and Wilson Quick; and her Ace-Queen, Johnnie Mae Brand.
She received her education in Marlboro County Schools in SC. She met and later united in holy matrimony with Wilson Edward McCallum in High Point, NC on Dec. 20, 1964. This union was blessed with two sons, James and Timothy McCallum, and one daughter, Jacqueline McCallum. She accepted Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior, uniting with Community Holiness Deliverance Church. She was a member of Greater Power & Praise Tabernacle Church in High Point, NC.
She leaves to cherish her precious memory her husband, Wilson E. McCallum; two sons, James McCallum (Anita) of High Point, NC and Timothy McCallum of Charlotte, NC; one daughter, Jacqueline McCallum of High Point, NC; grandchildren, Darin Watson, Charity McCallum, Jessica (Darius) Baxter, Tadarrius Davis and Teon Davis; nine great grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Mae Wall and Apostle Angeline B. Sumpter (Cal) of High Point, NC; one sister-in-law, Mary Brand of High Point, NC; brother-in-law, Bishop David Terry of High Point, NC; one special niece, Brenda Robin Davis; goddaughter, Minnett McCormick-Stewart of Hercules, CA; special friend, Angelica Green of High Point, NC; and a host of other relatives, friends, and her church family.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 12 p.m. at Greater Power & Praise Tabernacle Church. Interment will follow at Guil-Rand Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the McCallum family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc. com.
