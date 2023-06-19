KERNERSVILLE — Mary Margaret O’Neill “Marie” Travers, 93, of Kernersville, NC, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 15, 2023.
A native of Dublin, Ireland, Marie was the wife of the late Robert Joseph Travers and the daughter of Harry O’Neill and Jenny Ryan O’Neill, both deceased.
Survivors include her sons, Larry Travers and wife, Lori of Kernersville, NC, and Robert Travers of High Point, NC; grandchildren, Crystal Smith, Jesse Travers, Emily Watson, Taylor Trantham, Erin Travers, and Brian Travers; great grandchildren, Sophia and Rosaleigh Smith; brother, Tony O’Neill; and relative, Lynette Travers.
In addition to her husband and parents, Marie was preceded in death by her daughter, Siobann Travers; son, Brian Travers; sister, Bernadette Varnagy; and brother, Harry O’Neill.
The family will greet friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Kernersville, NC. Entombment will follow at the Eastlawn Gardens of Memory Mausoleum, Kernersville, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the 50th Anniversary Fundraiser at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Marie was an active member in her church for over 30 years and was dedicated in supporting their mission. Please use this link to donate- https://www.holycrossnc.com/50th-anniversary.
