KERNERSVILLE — Mary Margaret O’Neill “Marie” Travers, 93, of Kernersville, NC, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 15, 2023.

A native of Dublin, Ireland, Marie was the wife of the late Robert Joseph Travers and the daughter of Harry O’Neill and Jenny Ryan O’Neill, both deceased.