THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Mary Lou McAdams Woods, 93, a resident of Piedmont Crossing in Thomasville, passed away on August 12, 2022 at Atrium Health High Point Medical Center. She was born Feb. 17, 1929 in Pulaski, VA, a daughter of the late George Levi McAdams and Bessie Jobe McAdams. She graduated from University Hospital School of Nursing in Augusta, Georgia. She was employed as a registered nurse with Dr. Jack Hunt in High Point and later at High Point Regional Hospital. She was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church, the Morning Circle, and UMW. She was also a member of the Thomasville Women’s Club. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Robert (Bob) Vincent Woods on April 3, 2017, whom she married on Sept. 19, 1953; 6 brothers, Glenn, James, Mel, Edwin, Lindley, and Bernis McAdams; and 4 sisters, Agnes Dodson, Rachel Hobbs, Nellie Young, and Lillie Christie.
Surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Memorial United Methodist Church in Thomasville with Reverend Danny Leonard officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Christian Enrichment Center. A private family interment of cremains will be held at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Bob Symanski officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Memorial UMC, 101 Randolph Street, Thomasville, NC 27360. Online condolences may be sent to the Woods family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
