PATRICK SPRINGS — Mary Elaine “Layne” Poythress, 66, of Patrick Springs, VA died on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 at Northern Hospital in Mount Airy, NC. She was born on April 28, 1955 to the late Cora Margaret Carver Coates. In addition to her mother, she is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Marion Douglas Poythress.
She was a member of Patrick Springs Pentecostal Holiness Church, was a wonderful mother who loved her husband, her family and her friends.
Surviving are one daughter, Tabitha Sexton of Archdale, NC, four sons, Joshua Poythress of Dudley Shoals, NC, Zachary Poythress of Granite Falls, NC, Isaac Poythress of Granite Falls, NC, Caleb Poythress of Patrick Springs, VA, her father; Cecil Gray Coates of Stoneville, NC, three sisters, Kay Bolynn of Danville, VA, Bet Arnn of Danville, VA, Delores Wilkinson of Oxford, NC, one brother, Cecil Stephen Coates of Asheboro, NC, ten grandchildren, Jessica Atkins, Gavin Poythress, Ashton Poythress, Danica Poythress, Madison Collins, Jack Poythress, Londyn Poythress, Vivie Poythress, Cash Poythress, Laela Hodges, two great-grandchildren, Tinsleigh Atkins and Brenlynn Cook
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at Patrick Springs Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastor Frank Sossamon and Reverend W.A. Mills officiating.
The family will receive friends three hours prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Patrick Springs Pentecostal Holiness Church, Patrick Springs, VA.
Norris Funeral Services in Stuart is serving the Poythress family
Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
